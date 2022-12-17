UN rejects seats for Myanmar junta, Taliban and Libya's east

United Nations: The U.N. General Assembly on Friday rejected attempts by Myanmar's military junta, Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, and Libya's rival eastern-based government to take their country's seats at the United Nations.

The 193-member world body voted by consensus, with a bang of the gavel by assembly president Csaba Kor si, to approve a recommendation by its Credentials Committee that the requests be deferred. The decision means that Myanmar will remain being represented at the United Nations by Kyaw Moe Tun, who was Myanmar's ambassador when the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021.

Afghanistan's seat will remain with the country's previous government led by President Ashraf Ghani, which was ousted by the Taliban in August 2021. And Libyan Ambassador Taher Elsonni, who represents the government based in the capital, Tripoli, in western Libya will remain the country's envoy. Guyana's U.N. ambassador, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, who chairs the credentials committee, introduced its report before the vote, citing rival communications from Myanmar, Afghanistan and Libya seeking to represent their countries.

"The committee decided to postpone its consideration of the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Myanmar, Afghanistan and of Libya" to a future time in the current 77th session of the General Assembly, which ends next September, she said.

Kor si then gaveled adoption of the resolution approving the committee's report.