UN nuclear watchdog chief says ‘jury is still out’ on Iran-US talks

Vienna: The head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog said Wednesday that “the jury is still out” on negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme, but described the continuing negotiations a good sign.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, described himself as being in near-daily conversation with Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi, as well as talking to Steve Witkoff, the US Middle East envoy.

Grossi acknowledged one of his deputies was in Tehran on Wednesday. Iranian officials identified the official as Massimo Aparo, the head of IAEA’s safeguards arm. That’s division that sends inspectors into Iran to monitor its programme, which now enriches uranium up to 60% purity — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. “For the moment, jury is still out. We don’t know whether there’s going to be an agreement or not,” Grossi told journalists attending a weeklong seminar at agency in Vienna.