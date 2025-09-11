UN nuclear chief says agreement provides for access to all of Iran’s nuclear facilities

Vienna: An agreement between Tehran and the United Nations’ atomic watchdog will provide the UN agency access to all of Iran’s nuclear facilities and require Iran to report on the whereabouts of material that was at sites attacked by Israel earlier this year, the head of the agency said Wednesday.

The accord was announced Tuesday after a meeting between International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. In an address Wednesday to his agency’s board of governors in Vienna, Grossi said the document “provides for a clear understanding for the procedures of inspection notifications and their implementation”.

The agreement “includes all facilities and installations in Iran and it also contemplates the required reporting on all the attacked facilities including the nuclear material present at those,” Grossi said.

“The technical nature of this document does not diminish its profound significance. Iran and the agency will now resume cooperation in a respective and comprehensive way. These practical steps, allow me to state the obvious, need to be implemented now,” Grossi told the board of governors.