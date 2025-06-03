UN, Iran, Egypt meet in Cairo to discuss Tehran’s nuclear programme

Cairo: Iranian, Egyptian and UN leaders met in Cairo on Monday to discuss Iran’s nuclear programme after a report from the UN nuclear watchdog agency said Iran is further increasing

its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, said the agency compiled the report because Iranian’s uranium enrichment was an ongoing concern to the IAEA’s board of governors.

“We hope that by providing the clarification we will be providing an incentive for clarity, an incentive for a peaceful solution and a diplomatic solution,” Grossi said in Cairo.