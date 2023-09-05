MillenniumPost
Home > World > UN food agency drops aid to another two mn people in Af
World

UN food agency drops aid to another two mn people in Af

BY Agencies5 Sep 2023 5:22 PM GMT

Islamabad: The UN food agency said Tuesday it must drop another 2 million hungry people from food assistance in Afghanistan this month due to a massive funding shortfall.

The action means that 10 million people will be cut off from the agency’s support this year in the country, the World Food Programme said in a statement.

The new cuts mean the agency will be able to provide food assistance to about a fifth of the 15 million people who need it in Afghanistan, the agency said.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X