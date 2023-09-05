UN food agency drops aid to another two mn people in Af

Islamabad: The UN food agency said Tuesday it must drop another 2 million hungry people from food assistance in Afghanistan this month due to a massive funding shortfall.

The action means that 10 million people will be cut off from the agency’s support this year in the country, the World Food Programme said in a statement.

The new cuts mean the agency will be able to provide food assistance to about a fifth of the 15 million people who need it in Afghanistan, the agency said.