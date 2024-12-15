UN envoy calls for sanctions relief to help rebuild Syria

DAMASCUS: A UN envoy has called for the urgent lifting of Western sanctions to support Syria’s reconstruction following President Bashar Assad’s fall. Years of war and sanctions have left Syria’s economy and infrastructure in ruins, stalling rebuilding efforts. UN envoy Geir Pedersen, speaking in Damascus, stressed the need for international assistance and a Syrian-led political process that is inclusive and sustainable. The new interim government, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), faces significant hurdles, including its US terrorist designation and the absence of a clear governance framework. Officials in Washington, however, have indicated the Biden administration may consider removing HTS’s terror status. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken secured international backing during a meeting in Jordan, emphasising the importance of protecting minority and women’s rights, delivering humanitarian aid, and dismantling Assad-era chemical weapons.

In a sign of recovery, schools reopened in Damascus under the revolutionary flag, symbolising hope for normalcy. Pedersen called for justice, accountability for war crimes, and increased humanitarian aid to assist Syria’s transition. The interim government is expected to rule until March, but the process for establishing a permanent administration remains undefined.