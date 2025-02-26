UN chief to visit B’desh in March

Dhaka: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is scheduled to visit Dhaka from March 13-16, has said the UN would continue to mobilise the international community to support Bangladesh as a host to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), the state-run news agency, said Guterres’ office confirmed the dates of his visit, which follows an invitation from the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus. A release from the Bangladesh Permanent Mission in UN said the invitation was handed over by Khalilur Rahman, High Representative of the Chief Adviser on the Rohingya Issue and Priority Matters.