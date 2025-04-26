UN chief sweats over India-Pak situation

geneva: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the situation between India and Pakistan “very closely and with very great concern” and appeals to both governments to exercise maximum restraint and ensure no further deterioration, his spokesperson said.

“We were very clear in our condemnation of the terror attack that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, on the 22nd, which killed a large number of civilians,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing Thursday.

He said Guterres has not had any direct contact, “but I can tell you he’s obviously following the situation very closely and with very great concern.”

The secretary-general “very much” appeals to both the governments of India and Pakistan to “exercise maximum restraint and to ensure that the situation and the developments we’ve seen do not deteriorate any further. “Any issues should be resolved peacefully,”

Dujarric said.