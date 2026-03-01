UN chief Guterres warns of uncontrollable ‘chain of events’

United Nations: The US and Israel clashed with Iran in the UN Security Council as Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that military action in the Middle East risks igniting uncontrollable “chain of events” in the world’s most volatile region.

“We are witnessing a grave threat to international peace and security. Military action carries the risk of igniting a chain of events that no one can control in the most volatile region of the world,” Guterres told the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Saturday.

The powerful 15-nation UN body met just hours after the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran and the subsequent attacks by Tehran. Guterres condemned the massive military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran as well as attacks by Tehran “violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. “In Tehran, large explosions were reported in the district that includes the presidential palace and the compound of the Supreme Leader. Several high-ranking officials have reportedly been killed, including – according to Israeli sources – Iran’s Supreme

Leader, Ali Khamenei, that I am not in a position to confirm,” Guterres said.