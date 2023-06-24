UN aid enters rebel enclave

Idlib: A convoy carrying UN aid entered Syria’s last rebel-held enclave from government-held territory on Friday, the first such shipment to cross battle lines since February’s deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

The convoy with humanitarian supplies crossed from a government-controlled area in the province of Aleppo, and entered Idlib, according to the UN office for humanitarian affairs or OCHA.

The last aid shipment to cross the front lines in the conflict was in early January.

After the February earthquake that struck Turkey and northern Syria, causing widespread destruction, convoys have been

prevented from entering Idlib from government-held

areas.