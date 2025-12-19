Ultra-Orthodox clash with police in Jerusalem; 4 arrested

Jerusalem: An attempt by Israeli authorities to write a routine parking ticket in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem turned violent on Thursday as members of the community quickly gathered to protest, attacking and injuring 13 police officers, authorities said.

The violence reflected growing tensions between the Israeli authorities and the ultra-Orthodox, known as Haredim, as the government mulls plans to draft

them into the military. Clashes have often broken out recently when Israeli authorities have entered the crowded and insular ultra-Orthodox neighbourhoods.

Police said the clashes first broke out after an inspector tried to issue a parking ticket and was met with violence and threats.

The police made one arrest. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters soon arrived, trying to free the suspect, damaging police cars and throwing stones and eggs at

the police, they said. In response, police threw stun grenades, fired water cannons and beat protesters with batons, according to videos circulating on Israeli social media.

Residents accused the police of trying to arrest the man for failing to register for the draft — an accusation police denied.