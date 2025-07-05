‘UK’s Skilled Worker visa route leaves migrants vulnerable’

London: Britian’s Skilled Worker visa route used by overseas professionals to seek employment in the country leaves migrants vulnerable to exploitation by some sponsors, a parliamentary panel warned on Friday.

The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC), responsible for scrutinising government spending, notes that changes to the visa route, popular with Indian workers

over the years, by the Home Office failed to properly consider the risks of non-compliance with rules and exploitation of migrant workers.

In its ‘Immigration: Skilled worker visas’ report tabled this week, PAC said the route

being based on a sponsorship model – where a migrant’s right to remain in the UK is entirely dependent on their employer – makes migrant workers vulnerable to exploitation.

“There is evidence that applicants have been charged extortionate fees for Skilled Worker visas in their home countries, before they come to the United Kingdom,” reads the PAC analysis.

“The Skilled Worker visa system is based on a sponsorship model where a migrant’s right to remain in the United Kingdom is dependent on their employer. This reliance makes migrant workers vulnerable to exploitation, and there is

widespread evidence of workers suffering debt bondage, working excessive hours and exploitative conditions,” it reports.

The issue of exploitation has been particularly stark among foreign care workers, many of whom

accessed these visas when the Skilled Worker route was expanded in response to the COVID pandemic in 2022.

PAC concludes that sufficient action was not taken to prevent exploitation

in applicants’ home countries and identify bogus agents overseas who charge applicants unnecessary fees or claim to be able to find them work in the UK.

“Government moved swiftly to open up the visa system to help the social care system cope during the pandemic… Our report finds that this speed came at a painfully

high cost – to the safety of workers from the depredations of labour market abuses, and the integrity of the system from people not following the rules,” said PAC

Chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown.agencies