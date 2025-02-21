london: The Imperial War Museum (IWM) Duxford in England’s Cambridgeshire is known for its incredible air shows that feature awe-inspiring, fast-paced performance showcasing historical aircrafts. From the early days of flying to the dramatic days of the Second World War and the technical advances of the cold war, the IWM has played a central role in some of the most significant periods of 20th Century history.

Acquired by the IWM in 1976, it is Britain’s largest aviation museum housing many wartime artefacts. Duskford is a staple day out for military history aficionados thanks to a wide collection of aircraft housed in hangars and exhibitions about the personal wartime stories. The control tower, operations room and hangars are still in use and evoke a 1940s atmosphere. The operations room has been meticulously reconstructed and looks just as it did when RAF personal directed Duxford’s fighter during the the Battle of Britain in 1940. In The museum’s seven main exhibition buildings are some 200 military and civil aircrafts as well as maritime exhibits.

It also contains weapons from the First to Second World War. The Duskford Museum, which is run by the Royal Corps and covers an area of about 9,000 square metres, is the only one in the world that has preserved almost all the aircrafts from the Second World War. Although the number of British air bases has increased over time, Duskford has remained in its own way.