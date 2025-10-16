Ukrainian officials meet with US weapons manufacturers

Kyiv: A Ukrainian government delegation has met with prominent American weapons manufacturers during a US visit, a senior Kyiv official said Wednesday, before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House later this week.

A delegation led by the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andrii Yermak, and Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko met with representatives of Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, Yermak wrote in a Telegram post.

Yermak didn’t disclose what was discussed during the talks, but said that his country’s cooperation with the two companies “continues to grow” as Ukraine looks for further help resisting Russia’s all-out war, which began on February 24, 2022.

Mykhailo Podolyak, posted on X that Ukraine is seeking cruise missiles, air defence systems and joint drone production agreements from the US.

Raytheon produces Patriot air defence systems, which have been vital for Ukrainian efforts to counter Russian long-range strikes, and Tomahawk cruise missiles.