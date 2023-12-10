Ukrainian Prez heads to Argentina
Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Buenos Aires to witness the swearing-in on Sunday of Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, Zelenskyy’s office said.
It is the Ukrainian leader’s first-ever trip to Latin America as Kyiv continues to court support among developing nations for its 21-month-old fight against Russia’s invading forces.
A political outsider who has railed against what he calls entrenched official corruption in Argentina and promised to uproot the political establishment.
