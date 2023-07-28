‘Ukrainian missile over Russian city shot down’

Moscow: The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday it shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometres (about 24 miles ) east of the border with Ukraine, and local officials reported 15 people were injured.

Debris fell on the city, it added, alleging that Ukraine fired the missile as part of a “terror attack”. The statement follows media reports of an explosion in a residential area of Taganrog. Rostov regional Gov. Vasily Golubev said on Telegram that another missile was intercepted by air defenses elsewhere in the region.