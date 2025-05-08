Ukrainian drones target Moscow as leaders arrive for WW2 parade

Kyiv: Attacks by Ukrainian long-range drones caused flight disruption at Moscow’s main airports for a third straight day on Wednesday, authorities said, as Russia prepared to receive the Chinese president and other foreign leaders for the annual Victory Day military parade in Red Square.

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot cancelled more than 100 flights to and from Moscow, while more than 140 flights were delayed as planes were repeatedly grounded, flight data showed. Russian air defences repelled an attack by nine drones close to the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Though Ukrainian drones have targeted Moscow in the past, the sustained attacks appeared designed to disrupt preparations for the 80th anniversary celebrations in Moscow marking victory over Nazi Germany in World War II — Russia’s biggest secular holiday of the year. The repeated assaults could unnerve Russians, who have been told by President Vladimir Putin that the more than three-year war with Ukraine is going well, as well as potentially embarrass him in front of his illustrious guests.

Security is expected to be tight at Friday’s centrepiece parade. Foreign dignitaries, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, were due to arrive on Wednesday.

Russia plans a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire to coincide with the celebrations in Moscow.