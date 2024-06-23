Ukrainian drones and missiles kill 6 in Russia and Crimea

Kyiv: Russian authorities said four people died and over 100 were wounded in Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Sunday, while the second day of Russia’s aerial bombing of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine killed at least one person.

Five people — including two children — were killed by falling debris when five Ukrainian missiles were shot down in Sevastopol, a port city in Russia-annexed

Crimea, said Mikhail Razvozhayev, the city’s Moscow-installed governor. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing the Health

Ministry, said 124 people were wounded.

Razvozhayev declared Monday a day of mourning in the city, with public events canceled.