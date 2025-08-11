Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia as fighting rages

Kyiv: A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and wounded two more in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod, the region’s governor said Monday, as fighting continued ahead of a planned summit meeting in which Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes to persuade his US counterpart to back a peace deal locking in Moscow’s gains.

Nizhny Novgorod Gov Gleb Nikitin said in an online statement that drones targeted two “industrial zones” that caused unspecified damage along with the three casualties. A Ukrainian official said at least four drones launched by the country’s security services, or SBU, struck a plant in the city of Arzamas that produced components for the Khinzal 32 and Khinzal 101 missiles.

The official said the Plandin plant produces gyroscopic devices, control systems and on-board computers for the missiles and is an “absolutely legitimate target”.