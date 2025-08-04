Ukrainian drone attack sparks massive fire at Russian oil depot

Moscow: An overnight Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot near

Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi sparked a major fire, Russian officials said Sunday, as the two countries

traded strikes.

More than 120 firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze, sparked

after debris from a downed drone struck a fuel tank, Krasnodar regional Gov Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

Videos on social media appeared to show huge pillars of smoke billowing above the oil depot.

Russia’s civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, temporarily stopped flights at Sochi’s airport. Further north, authorities in the Voronezh region reported that four people were wounded in another Ukrainian drone strike.agencies