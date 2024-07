Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges Britain to help it strike deeper inside Russia as he addresses UK Cabinet

London: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Britain’s new government to help Ukrainian forces attack deeper inside Russia to stop deadly missile strikes on his country, as he gave a rare address by a foreign leader to a UK Cabinet meeting.

Zelenskyy said “long-range capability” to destroy sites where Russian weapons are concentrated is key to Ukraine’s defence.

“I ask you to show your leadership” in lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons, Zelenskyy told Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Russia has deployed devastating firepower as it pursues a summer offensive in eastern Ukraine, reducing villages to rubble and pushing back Ukrainian troops in places. It has also launched missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, killing dozens and hitting targets including a Kyiv children’s hospital.

Some of Kyiv’s allies are reluctant to let Ukraine use their weapons to strike Russian territory because of concerns that the West could be drawn into direct conflict with Russia. The British government has said it’s up to Ukraine how to use missiles supplied by the UK, as long as international law is upheld.

In an interview with the BBC, Zelenskyy said he was seeking clarification about Ukraine’s ability to use Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain against targets in Russia. The Storm Shadow is an air-launched cruise missile with a range of more than 250 kilometres.

“We need a decision about long-distance weapons, long range, to use it,” Zelenskyy said. “We need it very much. They’re targeting our hospitals, schools. We just want to answer exactly to the point where from they target us.”

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said Ukraine already has permission to use the missiles against Russia, but the rules for exactly what can be targeted and under what circumstances are “complex questions” that are the subject of intense negotiations.

“We’re providing weapons to Ukraine for their defense of their sovereign country, and that does not preclude them hitting targets in Russia, but that must be done by the Ukrainians. It must be done within the parameters and the bounds of international humanitarian law,” Healey told the BBC.

The United States, Ukraine’s biggest military backer, recently shifted its position, with the Pentagon saying last month that Ukraine could use longer-range missiles provided by the US to strike targets inside Russia if it is acting in self-defence.

Since the beginning of Russia’s 2022 invasion, the US had maintained a policy of not allowing Ukraine to use the weapons it provided to hit targets inside Russia for fear of further escalation.

Zelenskyy received a standing ovation from Starmer’s government as he entered

the Cabinet room at 10

Downing St.