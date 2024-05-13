Ukraine’s first lady visits Russia-friendly Serbia

Belgrade: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made a surprise visit to Russia-friendly Serbia on Monday, together with Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, in a sign of warming relations between the two states.

On his first visit to Serbia since the start of the Russian aggression on Ukraine

in 2022, Kuleba met new Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, whose government includes several pro-Russian ministers, including two who have been under US sanctions.

Later Monday, he is to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Although Serbia has condemned the Russian aggression on Ukraine, it has refused to join international sanctions against Moscow and has instead maintained

warm and friendly relations with its traditional Slavic ally.