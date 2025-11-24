Ukraine, Western allies meet in Geneva to discuss US peace plan

Geneva: Top European and Ukrainian envoys conferred in Geneva on Sunday ahead of talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over President Donald Trump’s proposal to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak, wrote on social media that they held their first

meeting with the national security advisers from the UK, France and Germany.

The allies have rallied around Kyiv in a push to revise the plan, which is seen as favouring Moscow.

“The next meeting is with the US delegation. We are in a very constructive mood,” Yermak said. “We continue working together to achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine.”

Rubio was expected to join the talks together with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Before the meeting, Trump on Sunday used a lengthy online post to blast Ukraine for a lack of gratitude for US military assistance, while notably shying away from criticising Russia.

“With strong and proper US and Ukrainian LEADERSHIP,” Trump wrote, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would have NEVER HAPPENED.”

Trump also took a swipe at US allies in Europe, writing, “UKRAINE LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA.”