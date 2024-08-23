‘Ukraine says it used US glide bombs in Russia’s Kursk region’

Kyiv: Ukraine’s military says it used high-precision glide bombs provided by the United States to carry out strikes in Russia’s Kursk region while also claiming to have recaptured some territory in the eastern region of Kharkiv, where Russia launched an offensive in the spring.

Ukraine’s Air Force Commander Lt Gen. Mykola Oleschuk issued a video Thursday night purporting to show a Russian platoon base being hit in the Kursk region. He said the attack with GBU-39 bombs resulted in Russian casualties and the destruction of equipment.

Separately, Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade said its forces advanced nearly two sq km in the Kharkiv

region.