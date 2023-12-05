Ukraine: Russian shelling hit southern city; 2 killed

Kyiv: Russian artillery struck the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday morning, local officials said, killing at least two people in the street as the 21-month war drags into another winter.

Regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin posted a video of the attack’s aftermath, showing two bodies in a city center street and blood near holes in the road caused by the shelling. “The medics who arrived promptly at the scene could only declare their deaths,” Prokudin said of the victims. The head of the Kherson city administration added that a medical facility also was struck, wounding two medics.

Russian attacks on the Dnieper river port city have become routine since the Kyiv’s army liberated the city last year.