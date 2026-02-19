Ukraine, Russia hold second day of US-brokered talks in Geneva

Geneva: Envoys from Moscow and Kyiv met Wednesday in Geneva for a second consecutive day of

US-brokered talks, with officials trying to bridge political and military differences stemming from Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago.

“Consultations are taking place in working groups by areas within the political and military tracks,” the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, wrote in English on X.

“We are working on clarifying the parameters and mechanisms of the decisions discussed yesterday.”

The negotiations in Switzerland are the third round of direct talks organised by the US, after meetings earlier this year in Abu Dhabi that officials described as constructive but yielded no breakthrough.

US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, said on social media that Washington’s push for peace in Ukraine over the past year has “brought about meaningful progress.”

He didn’t elaborate, and the fighting has continued.

The two armies are locked in battle on the roughly 1,250-kilometre (750-mile) front line, while Russia bombards civilian areas of Ukraine.

Overnight, Russia launched one ballistic missile and 126 long-range drones at Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said.

A Russian drone strike in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia killed a woman and injured seven people, including two small

children, according to regional military administration chief Ivan Fedorov.