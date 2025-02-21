Ukraine ready for strong, effective investment and security agreement with US President: Zelenskyy after meeting Trump's envoy

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Kyiv on Thursday and discussed about the battlefield situation, how to return Ukraine's prisoners of war and effective security guarantees. Zelenskyy expressed Ukraine's readiness for a "strong, effective" investement and security agreement with US President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has sought peace from the very second of the war between Russia and Ukraine. He emphasised that strong ties between US and Ukraine benefits the entire world. In a post on X, Zelenskyy stated, "I had a productive meeting with @SPE_Kellogg--a good discussion, many important details. I am grateful to the United States for all the assistance and bipartisan support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. It's important for us--and for the entire free world--that American strength is felt. We had a detailed conversation about the battlefield situation, how to return our prisoners of war, and effective security guarantees."

"From the very first second of this war, Ukraine has sought peace. We must and can ensure that peace is strong and lasting--so that Russia can never return with war. Ukraine is ready for a strong, effective investment and security agreement with the President of the United States. We have proposed the fastest and most constructive way to achieve results. Our team is ready to work 24/7. Success unites us all. Strong Ukraine-U.S. relations benefit the entire world. I thank General Kellogg for the joint work to achieve important results," he added. Zelenskyy also spoke about his meeting with Trump's envoy Keith Kellogg in his address to the nation. He also said that Ukraine needs "strong agreements with the US" that truly work. Ukrainian President said that he has ordered his team to work quickly and sensibly.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy stated, "A day of intense international work. My meeting with General Kellogg was one that restores hope, and we need strong agreements with the U.S.--agreements that will truly work. I have instructed my team to work quickly and very sensibly. Economy and security must always go hand in hand, and the details of these agreements matter--the better they are structured, the greater the results." "With General Kellogg, we discussed the frontline situation, the need to free all our prisoners of war held in Russia, and the necessity of a clear, reliable system of security guarantees--one that ensures this war never returns and that Russia never destroys lives again. We all need peace - Ukraine, Europe, America, and the entire world," he added. The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump's envoy comes a day after US President Donald Trump on targeted his Ukrainian counterpart over the ongoing war in Ukraine and said that the United States has spent USD 200 billion more than Europe, while Europe's financial contributions are "guaranteed" and the US gets no return.

Trump accused Zelenskyy of persuading the United States to invest billions of dollars in a war he believed could not be won, questioning the allocation of resources and Europe's lack of equal financial contribution. Trump also called Zelenskyy a dictator without elections. Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 billion dollars, to go into a war that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a war that he, without the US and "TRUMP," will never be able to settle." The post added, "The United States has spent $200 billion dollars more than Europe, and Europe's money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn't sleepy Joe Biden demand equalization, in that this war is far more important to Europe than it is to us -- We have a big, beautiful ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is "MISSING." He refuses to have elections, is very low in Ukrainian polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden "like a fiddle." A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a country left."

Trump further asserted that only his administration could have successfully negotiated an end to the war with Russia. While expressing his support for Ukraine, Trump emphasised that Zelenskyy's poor management has led to a "shattered" country and millions of unnecessary deaths. Trump added, "In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the war with Russia, something all admit only "TRUMP," and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the "gravy train" going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his country is shattered, and millions have unnecessarily died - And so it continues."