Ukraine, Poland show unity against Russia

Warsaw: The Ukrainian and Polish presidents met in Warsaw on Friday to underline their countries’ unity in the face of Russia. They also signalled progress on historical reconciliation, which had caused tension in bilateral relations in the past.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was welcomed by his Polish counterpart, Karol Nawrocki, at the Presidential Palace for a visit intended to ensure that relations with key ally Poland remain stable, regardless of any change in power in Warsaw.

Poland’s liberal government is a solid backer of Ukraine, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk acting as one of the most visceral advocates of Kyiv in international fora. But presidential election results this year indicate that the previous, nationalist Law and Justice party might return to power in 2027.

Nawrocki, who won elections with the backing of Law and Justice, has been playing hard to get. He has requested that Ukrainians demonstrate gratitude for Polish support since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 and insisted that Kyiv should not be allowed to join the European Union unconditionally.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, Nawrocki signaled that he was happy with Zelenskyy’s visit. He said the presence of the Ukrainian president in Warsaw was good news for Warsaw and Kyiv and bad news for Moscow.

“In strategic matters, our strategic cooperation in the field of security issues, Poland, Ukraine, countries of the region, countwries filled with democratic values ??are together and this has never been in doubt,”

Nawrocki said.