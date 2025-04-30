Ukraine poised to sign mineral resources deal with the US?

kyiv: Ukraine is prepared to sign a landmark mineral resources agreement with the United States in Washington on Wednesday, according to two senior Ukrainian officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is currently in Washington for the final coordination of the agreement’s technical details.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Trump administration also was ready to ink the deal. Trump has said that he wants Ukraine’s rare earth elements as a condition of further support in its more than three-year war with Russia.

The Ukrainian Cabinet is expected to approve the agreement’s text before the Washington meeting, after which it will be signed by an authorised government

representative.