Ukraine plans to buy up to 100 Rafale warplanes from France

Paris: Ukraine on Monday signed a letter of intent to buy up to 100 Rafale warplanes, drones, air defence systems and other key equipment from France over the next 10 years, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s long-term security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who signed the document with French President Emmanuel Macron, called it “a historic deal” at a joint news conference at the Elysée presidential palace. The letter is a preliminary commitment of Ukraine stating its interest in buying a series of French defence equipment. “Firstly, Ukraine will be able to receive 100 Rafale fighter jets (and) very strong French radars — eight air-defence systems SAMP/T, each with six launching systems,” Zelenskyy said. “This is a strategic agreement that will work for 10 years, starting next year.” Macron praised “a new step forward” in France-Ukraine relationship. He said the agreement includes France’s latest-generation jet fighters with full armament, as well as accompanying training and production programs.