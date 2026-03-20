Ukraine peace talks on pause amid Iran war, says Kremlin

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday that talks between Washington, Moscow and Kyiv on ending ‌the war in Ukraine were on “situational pause” following the start of the Iran war.

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to end the Ukraine war on

his return to the White House but has said efforts to resolve the conflict have been one of his biggest disappointments.

The Izvestia newspaper ​said in a front-page story that the Kremlin had confirmed a pause in talks on Ukraine and ​that war in the Middle East could push Kyiv towards compromise.

“This is a situational pause, for obvious reasons,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the Izvestia report.

Peskov said that as ​soon as “our American partners” could pay more

attention to Ukrainian affairs, Moscow hoped that the pause could end and ​that a new round of talks could

take place.