Ukraine hosts defence industry forum, seeks to ramp up weapons production for the war

Kyiv: Ukraine hosted an international defence industry conference as part of a government effort to ramp up weapons production within the country to repel Russia’s full-scale invasion and reduce foreign dependence on arms deliveries.

The event marked a new development in support of Ukraine, with the previous focus being on the delivery of weapons, repair of damaged equipment and military training of Ukrainian soldiers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the opening of the International Defence Industries Forum, said that around 250 defense companies from more than 30 countries had gathered Friday in Kyiv.

“Heroism alone cannot intercept missiles. Ukraine needs capabilities, high quality, high quantity, and quickly. There is no defence without industry,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

He said Wendy Gilmour, who is NATO’s assistant secretary general for defence investments, was representing the trans-Atlantic alliance at the event. Stoltenberg acknowledged that many allies have significantly depleted their stocks in order to support Ukraine. “This was the right thing to do, but now we need to ramp up production, both to meet Ukraine’s needs and to ensure our own deterrence in events,” he said. Zelenskyy disclosed the details of his recent trip to Washington, where he agreed with US President Joe Biden on “the establishment of a new industrial ecosystem that will strengthen both Ukraine and all the partners”.

Zelenskyy described it as “one of the key outcomes” of his negotiations with Biden in Washington.