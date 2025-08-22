Ukraine expects clarity soon on security guarantees from US, allies

Kyiv: Russia launched one of its biggest aerial attacks this year at Ukraine, firing 574 drones and 40 missiles overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said Thursday.

The attack mostly targeted western regions of the country, it said. The strikes killed at least one person and injured 15 others, according to officials.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia struck a “major American electronics manufacturer” in western Ukraine. He provided no further details.

Western parts of Ukraine are far from the battlefield’s front line in the east and south

of the country. Much of the military aid provided by Ukraine’s Western allies is believed to be transported and stored there.

It was Russia’s third largest aerial attack this year in terms of the number of drones fired and the eighth-largest in terms of missiles, according to official figures.

The strikes occurred during a renewed US-led effort to reach a peace settlement in the three-year war following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.