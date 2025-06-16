Ukraine drone attack on Russia’s Tatarstan

Kyiv: One person was killed and 13 others wounded Sunday in a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Tatarstan region, local authorities said.

Regional Gov. Rustam Minnikhanov said the drone was destroyed, but falling debris ignited a fire and struck a vehicle manufacturing plant in the Yelabuga district, some 1,200 kilometres from the frontline. Russia’s defence ministry said it shot down six Ukrainian drones overnight. Russia launched 183 drones and decoys, along with 11 missiles, at Ukraine overnight, according to the Ukrainian air force, which said its air defences destroyed 111 drones and eight missiles, while another 48 drones were jammed.

Officials in the Poltava region said the overnight attack damaged energy and agricultural infrastructure, but there were no casualties.

Continuing a renewed battlefield push along eastern and northeastern parts of the more than 600-mile front line, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed Sunday that its troops captured another village in Donetsk region.