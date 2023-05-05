Ukraine delegate hits Russian at Black Sea summit in Turkiye

Istanbul: Ukrainian and Russian delegates have had to be separated after a scuffle during a meeting of Black Sea countries in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Oleksandr Marikovski, a Ukrainian member of parliament, landed several blows to the head of a Russian

official after his Ukrainian flag was ripped from his hands during a summit at the Turkish parliament building on Thursday.

A video posted on Marikovski’s Facebook page shows him waving the flag behind Russian

delegate Ola Timofeeva as she records a video on her phone. A man approaches, grabs the flag and is chased by Marikovski.

During a brief altercation in parliament’s hallway, Marikovski grabs the flag back, pushing the man in the face. Others separate the men and plead “please, no fighting.” Marikovski replies: “It’s our flag. We’re going to fight for this flag.”

In a caption to his Facebook video, Marikovski wrote: “Paws off our flag, paws off Ukraine, Russian filth!”

The outburst happened at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea

Economic Cooperation, a grouping of 13 countries.

It came a day before officials from Russia, Ukraine and Turkiye were scheduled to meet in Istanbul to discuss extending the deal for exporting grain and fertiliser through Black Sea ports, which is due to expire on May 18.

The deal, which was first agreed last July, has allowed cargo ships to transport millions of tons of

food for export safely through the Black Sea, despite the war in Ukraine.

Thursday’s summit was earlier disturbed when Ukrainian delegates

interrupted a speech to the assembly

by Timofeeva, waving Ukraine’s yellow and blue flag by her side as

she spoke.