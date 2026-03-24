Ukraine claims ‘irrefutable’ proof of Russia intel to Iran

kyiv: Ukraine’s military intelligence has “irrefutable” evidence that Russia continues to provide intelligence to Iran, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday after meeting the head of military intelligence. The statement adds to ongoing tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, while also raising concerns about the broader geopolitical alignments involving Iran.

In a post on X, Zelenskiy said that Russia is actively leveraging its intelligence capabilities and sharing them beyond its borders. “Russia is using its own signals intelligence and electronic intelligence capabilities, as well as part of the data obtained through cooperation with partners in the Middle East,” he noted, without providing further operational details. His remarks followed a briefing with Ukraine’s military intelligence leadership, where the latest assessments of Russian activities were reportedly discussed.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of strengthening its ties with Iran, particularly in the context of military cooperation and technology exchange. These claims come amid wider allegations that Iran has been supplying drones and other military equipment to Russia for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine, although both Moscow and Tehran have consistently denied the extent of such cooperation.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has dismissed recent reports suggesting deeper collaboration between the two countries. Last week, it rejected a Wall Street Journal report that claimed Russia was sharing satellite imagery and advanced drone technology with Iran. Calling the report “fake news,” Russian officials denied any such transfer of sensitive military data or technology. The exchange of accusations highlights the increasingly complex web of alliances and rivalries shaping the conflict. Ukraine’s claims point to what it sees as a growing axis of cooperation between Russia and Iran, particularly in areas related to surveillance, drone warfare, and intelligence gathering. Such cooperation could have significant implications.