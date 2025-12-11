‘Ukraine can hold elections within months if security is ensured’

Kyiv: Ukrainian officials were expected to hand their latest peace proposals to United States negotiators Wednesday, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also said Ukraine would be ready for elections within three months if partners can guarantee a safe vote during wartime and if its electoral law can be altered.

Zelenskyy was responding to comments by US President Donald Trump in which he questioned Ukraine’s democracy and suggested the Ukrainian leader was using the war as an excuse not to hold an election. Zelenskyy told reporters late Tuesday that he is “ready” for an election but would need help from the US and possibly Europe to ensure security for a vote to happen.

“To hold elections, two issues must be addressed: primarily, security — how to conduct them, how to do it under strikes, under missile attacks; and a question regarding our military — how they would vote,” Zelenskyy said. “And the second issue is the legislative framework required to ensure the legitimacy of elections,” he said.

Previously, Zelenskyy had pointed out that a ballot can’t legally take place while martial law imposed due to Russia’s invasion nearly four years ago is in place.

He has also asked how a vote could happen when civilian areas of Ukraine are being bombarded by Russia and almost 20 per cent of the country is under Russian occupation.

Zelenskyy said he has asked lawmakers from his party in Parliament to draw up legislative proposals that would allow elections while Ukraine is under martial law.