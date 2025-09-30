Ukraine begins sharing drone expertise with Denmark deployment: Zelenskyy
Kyiv: The Ukrainian military is sharing with European countries its expertise in fighting Russian drones, sending a mission to Denmark for joint exercises, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.
“Our military has begun deploying a mission in Denmark to disseminate Ukrainian experience in drone defence,” Zelenskyy said.
European defence ministers agreed last week to build what they called a “drone wall” along their borders with Russia and Ukraine to better detect, track and intercept drones violating Europe’s airspace.
Europe’s readiness and technology are lagging far behind Ukraine
and Russia.
Next Story