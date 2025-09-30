Ukraine begins sharing drone expertise with Denmark deployment: Zelenskyy

Kyiv: The Ukrainian military is sharing with European countries its expertise in fighting Russian drones, sending a mission to Denmark for joint exercises, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

“Our military has begun deploying a mission in Denmark to disseminate Ukrainian experience in drone defence,” Zelenskyy said.

European defence ministers agreed last week to build what they called a “drone wall” along their borders with Russia and Ukraine to better detect, track and intercept drones violating Europe’s airspace.

Europe’s readiness and technology are lagging far behind Ukraine

and Russia.