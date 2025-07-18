Ukraine aims to expand domestic arms production to 50% of needs

Kyiv: A new Ukrainian government, expected to be approved Thursday, will race to expand domestic arms production to meet half the country’s weapons needs within six months as it tries to push back Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says. Domestic defence manufacturing already accounts for almost 40% of weapons used by the Ukrainian military, according to Zelenskyy.

As uncertainty grows about how many more weapons shipments Western countries can provide — and how quickly — Ukraine is keen to increase its output and widen its strikes on Russian soil. “What we need is greater capacity to push the war back onto Russia’s territory — back to where the war was brought from,” Zelenskyy said late Wednesday in his nightly video address. “We must reach the level of 50% Ukrainian-made weapons within the first six months of the new government’s work by expanding our domestic production.” The need to adequately arm Ukraine’s military is pressing as Russia looks to drive forward its summer offensive and pounds Ukrainian cities with hundreds of drones and ballistic and cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, it remained unclear when promises of US-made weapons, especially Patriot missile systems crucial for stretched Ukrainian air defences, might reach Ukraine. US President Donald Trump agreed to send the weaponry, but it will be paid for by European countries. NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen Alexus Grynkewich, told the Associated Press Thursday that “preparations are underway” for weapons transfers to Ukraine and that NATO is working “very closely” with Germany to transfer Patriot systems.