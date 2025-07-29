‘UK will recognise Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to ceasefire’

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday said the UK will recognise the state of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September unless Israel moves towards a ceasefire in Gaza.

In an address from 10 Downing Street, Starmer also asked Hamas to immediately release all the Israeli hostages taken on October 7, sign up to an immediate ceasefire and commit to disarmament as well as accept that it will play no part in the government of Gaza.

“I’ve always said that we will recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution,” said Starmer.

“With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act. So today as part of this process towards peace, I can confirm the UK will recognise the State of Palestine by the UN General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution,” he said.

The British Prime Minister said his appeal includes allowing the UN to restart the supply of aid and making clear there will be no annexations in the West Bank.

“Meanwhile, our message to the terrorists of Hamas is unchanged and unequivocal. They must immediately release all of the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza,” he said.

He reiterated that an assessment will be made in September of how far the parties have met its conditions, “but no one should have a veto over our decision”.

Starmer noted that he had discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump during their talks in Scotland on Monday, paving the way for a major effort to get humanitarian supplies back into Gaza.

“Our goal remains a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state. But right now that goal is under pressure like never before,” he said.

He stressed that the Palestinian people have “endured terrible suffering”, with Gaza the scene of “starving babies, children too weak to stand, images that will stay with us for a lifetime”.

“Suffering must end,” Starmer said, adding that the UK’s “primary aim” was “to change the situation on the ground for people who desperately need change”.