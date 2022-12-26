UK to stop publishing Covid data

London: The UK health authorities said on Monday that they will stop publishing their regular COVID-19 infections modelling data in the new year because it is seen as "no longer necessary" as the country moves to a phase of living with the virus with the help of vaccines and medicines.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that it will continue to monitor COVID like other common viral illnesses such as seasonal flu. Since April this year, the data on the reproductive rate, or the R value speed at which the novel coronavirus infects people, has been published fortnightly as a monitoring tool.

"During the pandemic, the R value and growth rate served as a useful and simple indicator to inform public health action and government decisions," said Dr Nick Watkins, chair of the UKHSA Epidemiology Modelling Review Group

(EMRG).