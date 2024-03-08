UK to fund new World Wars Muslim Memorial to honour sacrifice

London: The UK government has sanctioned one million pounds towards a new World Wars Muslim Memorial to honour the sacrifice of Muslim soldiers who fought in the British

armed forces in the two world wars, including Indian Muslims recruited to the British Indian Army during the colonial era.

According to the World Wars Muslim Memorial Trust (WWMMT), a registered charity created to campaign for such a memorial, more than 750,000 Muslims served in the Indian and Allied armies during both world wars, of whom approximately 147,000 were killed.