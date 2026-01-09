UK provides ‘enabling support’ to Trump’s seizure of Russian oil tanker

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to President Donald Trump after the UK armed forces provided “enabling support” for the American seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker, stopped in the North Atlantic by the US Coast Guard.

“They (Starmer and Trump) discussed the joint operation to intercept the ‘Bella 1’ as part of shared efforts to crack down on sanctions busting, recent progress on Ukraine and the US operation in Venezuela,” a Downing Street statement said of the Wednesday evening call.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the UK responded to the US request for assistance with its operation by deploying Royal Air Force (RAF) surveillance aircraft and Royal Navy support ship ‘RFA Tideforce’.

Defence Secretary John Healey said Britain’s support for the pre-planned

action was in “full compliance with international law” and reiterated that the UK-US defence and security relationship is the “deepest in the world”.

‘Marinera’, a Venezuelan-linked tanker previously known as ‘Bella 1’, was sanctioned by the US under its counter-Iran actions and was found to have been flying a false flag before turning off its transponders while at sea as it sought to reflag.

“Our UK armed forces showed skill and professionalism in support of a successful US interception of the vessel ‘Bella 1’ while on its way to Russia. This action formed part of global efforts to crack down on sanctions busting,” said Healey.