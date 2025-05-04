UK police make flurry of Iranian nationals arrests

London: Britain’s counter-terrorism police have made eight arrests involving Iranian nationals connected to two separate “fast-moving” investigations, with one connected with a suspected terrorist plot targeting a specific unidentified site in the country, the Metropolitan Police force said Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said that while five men aged between 29 and 46 were arrested across different parts of England, three others aged between 39 and 55 were detained from different sites in London on Saturday. Both operations concerned Iranian nationals but are described as a separate Met Police Terrorism Command investigation.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working closely with those at the affected site to keep them updated,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, involved with the first five arrests in Swindon, Manchester, Rochdale, Stockport and London.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and we are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter. We understand the public may be concerned and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us,” he said. The police said four of the men, who are Iranian nationals and remain in custody, were arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 5 of the UK’s Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006. The nationality of one out of them is still being established after he was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).

“The investigation relates to a suspected plot to target a specific premises. Officers have been in contact with the affected site to make them aware and provide relevant advice and support, but for operational reasons, we are not able to provide further information at this time,” the police statement reads.

As part of the investigation, officers are carrying out searches at a number of addresses in the Greater Manchester, London and Swindon areas, supported by officers from Greater Manchester Police and Wiltshire Police as well as officers from Counter Terrorism Policing from across the country. The three men, all Iranian nationals, who were arrested in London as part of the second unconnected investigation have been detained under Section 27 of the UK’s National Security Act 2023, which pertains to suspects “involved in foreign power threat activity”.

UK Home secretary Yvette Cooper thanked the police and security services for the action taken to keep the country safe.

“Protecting national security is the first duty of government and our police and security services have our strong support in their vital work. These are serious events that demonstrate the ongoing requirement to adapt our response to national security threats,” she said.