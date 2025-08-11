UK police make 474 arrests in largest Palestine Action protest

London: The Metropolitan Police said it made 474 arrests during the UK’s largest protest in support of Palestine Action, which was recently banned by the government, making it a criminal offence to show any backing for the group.

While 466 of those arrested during a demonstration in London on Saturday were detained under the UK’s Terrorism Act for showing support for a proscribed group, eight others were held for other offences including assaulting police officers.

Many of those arrested were displaying placards expressing support for Palestine Action.

“Our role in the context of protest remains as it always has been – to police without fear or favour, to enforce the law, to keep the peace by ensuring groups with opposing views do not come together and to prevent serious disorder and serious disruption to ordinary people going about their lives,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who led policing operation.