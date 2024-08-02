UK PM’s new scheme to clamp down on violent disorder

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a new scheme that pulls together police and intelligence resources to clamp down on violent disorder on the streets of London amid reports of further protests planned by far-right groups following the fatal stabbing of three schoolgirls.

The new National Violent Disorder Programme is designed to stop criminals intent on causing violence and unrest by bringing together policing capabilities from across the UK to share intelligence on the activity of mobs for officials to make swift arrests.

Violent protests included a mosque being attacked in Southport.