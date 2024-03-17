UK PM’s leadership in turmoil amid infighting

London: A UK minister came out strongly in defence of his party leader Rishi Sunak on Sunday as the increasingly beleaguered prime minister attempts to ride out infighting within the ranks, with sections to the right of the governing Conservative Party calling for a leadership change ahead of a general election expected later in the year.

The 43-year-old British Indian leader has ruled out the prospect of an early election in May and with possibly months before he decides to go to the electorate, the murmurings of rebellion within the Tory ranks fearful of losing their seats seem to be growing at a steady pace.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper was directly asked during a television interview if he thinks Sunak will be the leader of the Conservative Party at the general election.

“Yes he will, and he’ll take us into that election and he’ll set out very clearly that we’re a government with a plan,” Harper told Sky News’.

“The plan is working, we’re driving down inflation, we’re reducing people’s taxes.

We’re the only party

that’s got a plan to deal with the priorities of the country that will take us into that election and set out a choice,”

he said.