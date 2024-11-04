UK PM vows to fight people smugglers like terrorists

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday pledged to deploy much of the tried and tested counter-terrorism strategy towards smashing people smuggling gangs, as he unveiled a GBP 75 million investment boost for the country’s border security efforts.

In a speech at the International Criminal Police Organisation General Assembly at Glasgow in Scotland, Starmer highlighted the importance of collaborations and revealed that he had sent British prosecutors to Pakistan to “work together on counter-terrorism”. He stressed that illegal migration is a massive driver of global insecurity and called for coordinated efforts to stamp out the “vile trade” of people smugglers.