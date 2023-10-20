UK PM Sunak travels to Egypt for crisis talks

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt on Friday as part of his Middle East tour for crisis talks to prevent the Israel-Gaza conflict spilling over across the region. His talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi follow “productive” discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

“I had an important and productive meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. We agreed on coordinated action to prevent further escalation in the region, provide vital humanitarian aid in Gaza and support stability, both now and in the long-term,” tweeted Sunak after the meeting. Sunak “encouraged the Crown Prince to use Saudi’s leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term”, Downing Street said.