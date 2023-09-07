UK PM Sunak hails post-Brexit science partnership with EU

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday hailed a bespoke new post-Brexit partnership with the European Union (EU) in the field of scientific research that had been one of the casualties of the UK’s exit from the 27-member economic bloc four years ago.

As part of the new Horizon Europe arrangement, UK-based scientists and institutions will again be able to apply for money from the 81-billion pounds Horizon Europe scheme.

While the UK’s associated membership had been agreed upon as part of the Brexit trade deal in 2020, it remained in limbo until both sides were able to agree on the Northern Ireland Protocol affecting the UK territory’s unique requirements as a neighbour of EU member-nation Ireland.

“With a wealth of expertise and experience to bring to the global stage, we have delivered a deal that enables UK scientists to confidently take part in the world’s largest research collaboration programme Horizon Europe,” said Sunak.

“We have worked with our EU partners to make sure that this is the right deal for the UK, unlocking unparalleled research opportunities, and also the right deal for British taxpayers,” he said.

It follows a call between Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Wednesday, with both leaders agreeing that the UK and EU will work together to boost participation.

Downing Street said UK researchers can apply for grants and bid to take part in projects under the Horizon programme.